Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

RPRX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,926 shares of company stock worth $61,507,766. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

