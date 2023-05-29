S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.0 days.

S4 Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 13,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SCPPF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.51) to GBX 280 ($3.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.34) in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

