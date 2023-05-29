Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of Safety Insurance Group worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SAFT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,707,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,927,666.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,707,590.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048 shares of company stock valued at $80,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

