Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Saitama has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $648,417.92 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,692.88 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,477,172,203 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00091893 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $762,959.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

