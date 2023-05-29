Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 568500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Salazar Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$11.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Salazar Resources Company Profile

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

