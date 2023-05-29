Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,933,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,527,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

