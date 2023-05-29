Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
