Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

