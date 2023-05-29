Sapphire Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $1,662.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.69 or 0.06795671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,352,952,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,367,010 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

