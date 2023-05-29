Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,096. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

