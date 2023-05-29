Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,012 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises 1.7% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $36,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.3 %

VVV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.03. 2,270,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

