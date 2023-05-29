Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

SJ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,540. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

