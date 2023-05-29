Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 464,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,047. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.