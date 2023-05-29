SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 757,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,602. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.54. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,551,993 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.