Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Select Sands Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Select Sands
Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.
