Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $21.13.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
