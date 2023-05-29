Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $21.13.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

