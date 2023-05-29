SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 13.0 %
LEDS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
