SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 13.0 %

LEDS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.13. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.