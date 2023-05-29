SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

SenesTech Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.27 on Thursday. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.51). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 889.31% and a negative return on equity of 216.13%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

