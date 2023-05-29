SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of analysts have commented on S shares. Wedbush upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of S stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

