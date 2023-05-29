ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $537.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.21, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.56.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,387 shares of company stock worth $6,985,136 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

