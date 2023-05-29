Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shake Shack Stock Down 0.8 %
Shake Shack stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 447,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
