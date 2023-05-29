Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Short Interest Down 22.0% in May

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.8 %

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 447,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,463. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

