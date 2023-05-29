Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.1 days.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,466. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

