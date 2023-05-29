SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHIMAMURA Stock Performance

Shares of SHAOF stock remained flat at C$93.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.20. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74.

SHIMAMURA Company Profile

SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. operates stores in Japan and Taiwan. The company's stores provide clothing, fashion, food, and housing-related products. SHIMAMURA Co, Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saitama, Japan.

