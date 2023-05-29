SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Update

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the April 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Stock Performance
Shares of SHAOF stock remained flat at C$93.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.20. SHIMAMURA has a 52-week low of C$93.74 and a 52-week high of C$93.74.
SHIMAMURA Company Profile
