Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.01. 71,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,787. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.28.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

