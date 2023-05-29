Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of Shockwave Medical worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $602,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,466 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,989 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWAV stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.67. The stock had a trading volume of 303,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.42. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.45 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.