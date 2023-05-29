Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Declines By 37.5%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCXA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

