Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declines By 10.4%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.8 %

ALEX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.