Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Rises By 30.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 16,333.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 999,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 993,900 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 648,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 518,418 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 454,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 367,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 297,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

AVAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.56. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,160. Avalon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

