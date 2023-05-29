Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases By 33.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BKNIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

