Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Increases By 33.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bankinter Price Performance
Shares of BKNIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
Bankinter Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bankinter
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.