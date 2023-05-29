Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Drops By 14.7%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,373.0 days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPMUF remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Monday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

