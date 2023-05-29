Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Declines By 24.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,346. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

