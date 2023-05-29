Short Interest in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Rises By 18.6%

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 650 ($8.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.00.

NYSE BP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. 6,289,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,250. The company has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 16.2% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 181,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

