Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Grows By 10.0%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CABGY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,057.40.
Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,599. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83.
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.
