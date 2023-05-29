Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Decreases By 9.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,991,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 3,302,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

China Literature stock remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. China Literature has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

