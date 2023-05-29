Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Decreases By 9.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,991,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 3,302,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
China Literature stock remained flat at $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. China Literature has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
China Literature Company Profile
