Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Expands By 34.2%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,457,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 3,321,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,052.5 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

CFTLF remained flat at $0.65 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

