Short Interest in Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Declines By 27.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 30th total of 1,072,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 457.4 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRRF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

