Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Decreases By 18.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBGPY shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,150 ($14.30) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,110.00.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Close Brothers Group Cuts Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.4932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

