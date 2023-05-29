Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Drops By 9.8%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 335,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 108,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,650. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.