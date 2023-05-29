Short Interest in Crane (NYSE:CR) Expands By 18.8%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 462,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Crane Price Performance

Crane stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 164,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crane by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Crane by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

