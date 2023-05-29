Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Increases By 19.1%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dynex Capital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynex Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NYSE:DX traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 1,208,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.