Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Increases By 63.8%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $22.02.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

