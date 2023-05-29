Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rises By 22.3%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,152.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $185,878.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,152.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,524. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

ULCC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.99. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.