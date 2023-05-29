Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Expands By 70.2%

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,700 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the April 30th total of 464,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.1 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Ganfeng Lithium Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.62. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ganfeng Lithium Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures lithium chloride, lithium fluoride, lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide and lithium magnesium alloy. Its products include lithium metal, battery grade, low sodium, catalyst grade, lithium fluoride, lithium rods, tablets, particles, battery grade lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, anhydrous and battery grade lithium fluoride.

