Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Decreases By 29.3%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,529,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $8.30. 11,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

