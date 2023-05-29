Short Interest in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Decreases By 9.3%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.0 %

HCSG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.20. 628,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,416. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after buying an additional 1,291,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 939,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

