Short Interest in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Expands By 12.5%

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 728,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.53. 425,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,523. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $90.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

