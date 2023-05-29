Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Grows By 184.7%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 184.7% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 428,533 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 85,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,506. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

