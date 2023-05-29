Short Interest in Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Grows By 70.7%

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JAPAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 31,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

