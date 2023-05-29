Short Interest in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Declines By 13.3%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JCSE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 40,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. JE Cleantech has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

