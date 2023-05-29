Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Expands By 66.7%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jupiter Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

