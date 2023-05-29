Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Declines By 30.8%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,400 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 375,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,362. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $127.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 791.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

